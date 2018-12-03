GEORGE H.W. BUSH

George HW Bush funeral speakers: George W Bush to give eulogy for father

George W. Bush arrives at the U.S. Capitol on Monday, Dec. 3, with his father's casket. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

WASHINGTON --
Former President George W. Bush will deliver one of the eulogies at the state funeral of his father, former President George H.W. Bush, according to the Associated Press.

The elder Bush's final words were in a conversation with his son, the forty-third president. George W. Bush told his father that he had been a "wonderful dad" and that he loved him, and George H.W. Bush told his son that he loved him, too.

The invitation-only funeral service is set for Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral. A full lineup of speakers has yet to be released.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are slated to attend the service. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Twitter that she and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, would be in attendance, and former first lady Michelle Obama tweeted that she would reschedule stops on her book tour to attend the service.

A spokeswoman confirmed to the Associated Press that former President Jimmy Carter plans to attend the state funeral for former President George H.W. Bush. Rosalynn Carter will not attend; the 91-year-old former first lady has limited her travels in recent months.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
