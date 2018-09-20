Gery Chico announces Chicago mayoral run

Gery Chico has announced that he is running for mayor of Chicago.He says he's running as the most qualified candidate to help residents and the business community grow and thrive.Chico was a chief of staff to Mayor Richard M. Daley. He's also been president of Chicago Public Schools, chair of the City Colleges of Chicago and president of the Chicago Park District.Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is expected to announce her run as well on Thursday. They join a crowded field trying to replace Mayor Rahm Emanuel.The election is Feb. 26, 2019 and candidates can't file their paperwork with the Chicago Board of Elections until Nov. 19. The deadline to gather the required 12,500 signatures to run is Nov. 26.