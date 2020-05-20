Coronavirus Illinois: COVID-19 cases top 100K with over 4K deaths; changes to Phase 3 include outdoor dining, state parks reopening, Pritzker says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6196710" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Landon shared the three things every resident must do as Illinois prepares to move to the next phase of reopening in less than 10 days.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Under growing pressure to reopen the state more quickly, Gov. JB Pritzker announced several major changes to the next phase of his "Restore Illinois" plan Wednesday.llinois health officials announced 147 additional deaths and 2,388 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. That brings the statewide total to 100,418, including 4,525 deaths.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,029 specimens for a total of 642,713. As of Wednesday, the statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate is 14 percent.Gov. JB Pritzker said restaurants will be allowed to open to outdoor dining in the next phase of Illinois' reopening plan. The state remains on track to enter Phase 3 in 9 days."With the right restrictions - tables six feet apart and away from the sidewalks, masks and distancing measures for staff and other precautions - the experts believe that these services can open at a risk comparable to other outdoor activities and give our hospitality a much-needed boost," Pritzker said.Gov. Pritzker said all state parks will reopen on May 29 and outdoor activities with groups of up to 10 people can resume, including boating and camping. Illinois will also allow the reopening of indoor and outdoor tennis facilities, and golf courses will be able to accommodate foursomes at the same tee time.Additionally, Gov. Pritzker shared good news for recipients of SNAP food assistance benefits on Wednesday. More than 1.8 million Illinois residents will soon be able to use their SNAP card to purchase groceries online.Gov. Pritzker said the federal government has approved the plan and Walmart and Amazon have already agreed to accept online orders from Illinois SNAP users.Access will begin June 2 without any additional action needed from users, Pritzker said. Link cardholders will receive an alert when their card is ready to use.And Illinois Dept. of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike shared more positive news on Wednesday: Illinois' hospitalization rates, ICU bed usage and ventilator usage are the lowest they have been since the pandemic began.Dr. Ezike reported 3,914 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois and of those, 1,005 are in the ICU and 554 are on ventilators.Illinois state lawmakers will begin a special session Wednesday with Republican leaders set to take action on Governor JB Pritzker's stay-at-home order.The Illinois General Assembly is expected to take up some business that has been long delayed due to the pandemic.Lawmakers have been absent from Springfield since early March and Wednesday afternoon they will come together for a special session while minimizing the risk of spreading the corona virus by social distancing.Agenda items include the state budget and COVID-19 relief funding.Meanwhile, there are some lawmakers who want to have more of a say on the phased economic reopening of the state. They want it based on a smaller and more specific regional basis.Several Republicans called for a vote on Governor Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan saying that legislators should be able to represent their constituents in this."We believe that the General Assembly should take an up or down vote on the governor's Restore Illinois plan<" said state Representative Tim Butler (R, Springfield)."We need a much more localized that will be based on data with decisions made by local officials," said Deputy House Republican Leader Dan Brady (R, Bloomington).And as lawmakers go in special session, Republicans are also vowing to challenge the governor's new rule that allows the state to issue misdemeanor citations to business owners who defy public health guidelines.Even though Illinois is just days away from moving into Phase Three, more local governments are pushing to reopen faster.Urging the entire state to stay the course, the governor said he once again relied on science as he invited two infectious disease doctors to help him make his case."Our transmission balance is tenuous, and business as usual could set off another wave of infections that threaten our lives and our livelihoods," said Dr. Emily Landon, with University of Chicago Medicine.Dr. Richard Novak from the University of Illinois Health System said nationwide vaccine trials are expected to begin this summer, including in Illinois, and he encouraged people to volunteer.Governor Pritzker believes all four regions of the state including Cook County and Chicago are on track to move into Phase Three of his re-opening plan on May 29, saying we seem to be falling off of a peak according to new statistics. But the Governor is cautioning people to be patient."This is about keeping people safe...and we're doing everything we can to open up the economy and do it safely and you've seen a full plan, in fact, many have called it the most comprehensive plan for opening a state. We have been very explicit about what the metrics are that we're looking for and again, I will aggressively pursue reopening, but not at the expense of people's health."In the Northeast region, hospital admissions are down nearly 42 percent since May 1 and the test positivity rate falling more than 5 percent in the last 14 days.Pritzker said the state's testing rate for COVID-19 is leading the nation's most populous states in testing per capita and hospitalizations are at their lowest point this month."We may be heading downward now. Again, with more and more days behind us, we can follow and see, is this a blip? Governor Pritzker laid out details Monday of a new contact tracing system to be launched with local health departments in the next few weeks. Improving contact tracing, which helps identify and locate anyone who's been in contact with a COVID-positive patient, is a step the governor has said is crucial to reopening the state."The first contact will be through a technological platform, such as text message or an email, which we hope most individuals will respond to," said Dr. Wayne Duffus, of the Illinois Dept. of Public Health. "And if this is ineffective at least three phone calls will be made, and only as a last resort. Will there be in-person visits."The state is launching pilot programs in Lake and St. Clair counties. Currently, only 29% of known cases are engaged in a tracing process. The goal is for that figure to be above 60%.Officials say that contact tracing program will be community based with hiring and other aspects of the program run by local health departments under state guidance.