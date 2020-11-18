Politics

Gov. Pritzker discloses family's Thanksgiving plans following online attack of his daughter

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor Pritzker got emotional Tuesday when talking about his family's plans for Thanksgiving.

The governor said he and his son will spend the holiday in Chicago.

His wife and daughter will be in Florida because of online attacks and threats targeting his daughter.

Pritzker said it's the first time his family will not spend Thanksgiving together.

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker explains why his family will celebrate Thanksgiving separately

EMBED More News Videos

While addressing a false online attack of his teenage daughter, Gov. Pritzker said his kids are "off limits"



Last week a parody Twitter account posted a photo of a group of people dining outside a restaurant, allegedly breaking the state's COVID-19 rules.

The post falsely claimed one of those individuals was Pritzker's teenage daughter.

The Governor's office put out a statement making clear it was not Pritzker's daughter.

But Pritzker said it didn't put an end to the online attacks.

"Put yourself in the shoes of a high school girl who is being weaponized against her father by his political opponents, weaponized with lies," said Pritzker.

The governor said he is prepared to take the brunt of hard decisions and attacks from opponents but not his children.

"My kids are off limits," Pritzker said. "I'm going to find like hell to protect her privacy."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagojb pritzkerattackthanksgivinggovernortwittercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New IL COVID-19 restrictions announced, 12,601 new cases reported
Chicago Public Schools announces return to in-person learning starting in January
3 states moved to orange category in Chicago quarantine COVID-19 travel order
A legal look at Gov. Pritzker's 10th disaster declaration
Truth about COVID-19 could lie in wastewater
So Great, So Fragile: Episodic series focuses on Great Lakes
College students return home for holidays amid COVID-19 cases surge
Show More
Chicago man home after 8-month battle against COVID-19
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold
Theo Epstein stepping down from role with Cubs
Adler Planetarium reacquires original star projector
Boy, 5, shot in head while playing on iPad inside Roseland home
More TOP STORIES News