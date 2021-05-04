Politics

COVID Illinois: Governor Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot to give update on Chicago reopening

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot to give update on Chicago reopening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot are scheduled to give an update on Chicago's reopening efforts Tuesday morning.

The press conference will be taking place at McCormick Place at 9 a.m.

Monday, Governor Pritzker spoke generally about the state's reopening progress. He said Illinois is getting closer to its Bridge Phase of reopening.

RELATED: Navy Pier welcoming back visitors as Open Chicago plan loosens restrictions for restaurants, theaters, festivals, more

The governor said state administrators were initially hesitant to move to the Bridge Phase after new variants started spreading.

"It looks to me if you look at all off the hospital admission data like we are in decent shape and moving exactly as I hoped we would toward the Bridge Phase," Governor Pritzker said.

The state's incremental reopening plan consists of a Bridge Phase that would precede a full-scale reopening, allowing a wide range of businesses to open their doors to more customers. The governor says that could come as early as next week.

Just last week, Mayor Lightfoot loosened several capacity restrictions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoloopillinoisjb pritzkerlori lightfootcoronavirus illinoisreopening illinoiscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 23 dead
Man killed in front of girlfriend while looking for parking in Berwyn
Driver charged after truck rams group of picnickers in Logan Square
No crimes reported by Chicago police after 86% of ShotSpotter gunfire alerts
Woman injured after car carrying 5 children crashes into building in Lawndale
The Bidens visit the Carters in Georgia
Bill, Melinda Gates announce divorce
Show More
Parents demand answers after former teacher charged with sex crimes
Pfizer COVID vaccine available for 12-15-year-olds soon
CPS CEO Janice Jackson stepping down
Chicago wedding vendors hold photo shoot to combat Asian hate
CPD COVID vaccination rate raises concerns about vaccine hesitancy in the force
More TOP STORIES News