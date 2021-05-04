COVID Illinois: Governor Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot to give update on Chicago reopening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot are scheduled to give an update on Chicago's reopening efforts Tuesday morning.
The press conference will be taking place at McCormick Place at 9 a.m.
Monday, Governor Pritzker spoke generally about the state's reopening progress. He said Illinois is getting closer to its Bridge Phase of reopening.
The governor said state administrators were initially hesitant to move to the Bridge Phase after new variants started spreading.
"It looks to me if you look at all off the hospital admission data like we are in decent shape and moving exactly as I hoped we would toward the Bridge Phase," Governor Pritzker said.
The state's incremental reopening plan consists of a Bridge Phase that would precede a full-scale reopening, allowing a wide range of businesses to open their doors to more customers. The governor says that could come as early as next week.
Just last week, Mayor Lightfoot loosened several capacity restrictions.
