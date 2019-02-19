Governor JB Pritzker signed a minimum wage hike into law Tuesday.The minimum wage would increase gradually every year, until it hits $15-an-hour in 2025. Currently, the state minimum stands at $8.25-an-hour.Chicago's minimum is $12-an-hour, and it's set to increase to $13 this summer."Today is resounding victory for the 1.4 million Illinoisans who will soon get a hard-earned and well-deserved raise," Gov. Pritzker said in a statement. "After nearly a decade of delay, I applaud the House and Senate for passing a living wage with the fierce urgency this moment requires. Phasing in the minimum wage over the next six years will put $6,300 a year into the pockets of nearly a quarter of our state's workforce and billions of dollars into local economies in every corner of our state. Whether you're a home healthcare provider in McLeansboro or a janitor in Rockford, hardworking men and women across Illinois deserve a raise and will get one. After campaigning on a promise to put Springfield back on the side of working families, I will proudly sign this historic legislation in the days to come."