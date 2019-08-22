Politics

Governor JB Pritzker signs bill raising minimum teacher salary to $40K

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some teachers in Illinois will see their pay go up.

Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation raising teachers' minimum salary to $40,000. The goal is to address a shortage of teachers across the state.

Pritzker signed the bill in Springfield Thursday morning.
On Wednesday, Governor Pritzker signed into law legislation to prevent landlords from evicting or retaliating against undocumented tenants simply because of their immigration status. Illinois becomes the second state in the country, after California, to put such a law on the books.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsillinoisjb pritzkerteachersalary
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot in Dolton while driving with children in car; SWAT raids home
Women robbed at gunpoint by woman outside Mag Mile hotel
Person reportedly falls on CTA tracks after altercation on North Side
Man fired from Valparaiso KFC accused of stabbing employee
Bird or Bunny: Optical illusion video sparks furry debate
Taylor Swift sends pizza to fans camping out for GMA concert
Golden Glove boxer fights off would-be robber in Bucktown
Show More
Del Monte closing corn-packing plant in Mendota
Boy dies after friend jumping from diving board lands on him at Pa. pool, police say
2 months into pilot program, how are electric scooters faring in Chicago?
Through woodworking, East Garfield Park nonprofit gives Chicagoans a second chance
Ambulance fiasco: Deadly mix of cocaine, high speed, no seat belts
More TOP STORIES News