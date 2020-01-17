Gov. Pritzker signs law removing driver's license suspension as penalty for non-moving violations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker signed a new bill into law Friday to help drivers in Illinois.The state is getting rid of the penalty that would suspend people's driver's license for non-moving violations.People with unpaid tickets are impacted by this the most, so the License to Work Act hopes to make it more feasible for people to pay off their debts."Suspending licenses for having too many unpaid tickets or fines or fees doesn't necessarily make a person pay the bill, but it does mean that the people who are suffering from this don't have a way to pay," Governor Pritzker said.The law takes effect in July.Ben Ruddell, Criminal Justice Policy Director, ACLU of Illinois, released a statement saying, "