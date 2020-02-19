Politics

Governor JB Pritzker to deliver Illinois state budget address Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker delivers his budget address in Springfield before the General Assembly Wednesday afternoon.

Pritzker says he plans to boost funding for the state's Child Welfare Agency. The governor could provide details on plans for a graduated income tax or other taxes and fees.

The budget address begins at noon. You can watch it live on ABC7Chicago.com
