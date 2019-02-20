POLITICS

Governor JB Pritzker to unveil state budget proposal, facing $3B deficit

EMBED </>More Videos

Governor JB Pritzker will deliver his first budget address Wednesday morning. (AP Photo/John O'Connor)

SPRINGFIELD --
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is scheduled to unveil his first annual budget proposal amid an estimated $3.2 billion deficit.

The Democrat will address a joint session of the General Assembly on Wednesday with his plans for state spending in the fiscal year that begins July 1.

His administration this month estimated that without action, the state could be in a $3 billion hole in the spring of 2020.

Pritzker campaigned on a progressive income tax and legalizing recreational marijuana . But the graduated income tax would have to be voted on and that couldn't happen until 2020.

Legalized marijuana could produce up to $1 billion in new tax revenue. But legislation has yet to be proposed and it's unclear how soon cannabis could be sold if the law is approved.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbudgetjb pritzkerillinois budgetSpringfield
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump nominates Jeffrey Rosen for deputy attorney general
Mayoral candidates comment on 'golden parachutes' for Emanuel appointees
Gov. Pritzker signs minimum wage increase into law
Sen. Bernie Sanders announces 2020 presidential bid
More Politics
Top Stories
LIVE RADAR: Chicago Weather: Winter snowstorm moves into area for morning commute
Chicago AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for area
Cook Co. State's Attorney Kim Foxx recuses herself from Jussie Smollett investigation
Man crashes on Far South Side after Hammond police chase
Iowa mom gets life in prison for death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
Funeral for intern killed in Aurora shooting to take place Wednesday
Dad says woman confronted students during prom photoshoot
Roman Catholic Church leaders prepare for global meeting on clergy sex abuse
Show More
Ex-NFL player, college football star killed over parking spot
Key witness says Colorado man fatally beat fianceé with bat
Days after I-Team report, home monitoring fugitive busted at car wash
60 dogs rescued from South Korea arrive in Elmhurst
More News