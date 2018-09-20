Sparks could fly Thursday night as Governor Bruce Rauner and JB Pritzker square off in their first debate with the November election less than seven weeks away.With this being the first debate, there will be a lot of attention paid not only to what the candidates have to say, but how they handle themselves, particularly if things get heated.Just hours before the first debate where his future in office will be on the line, Governor Rauner gave what seemed like a very subdued talk before the Illinois Chamber of Commerce."My deepest concern for this election is the turnout. We need everybody to come to the polls," Rauner said.JB Pritzker, meanwhile began a new TV blitz with two new commercials.The debate will give both candidates a chance to make their case for why they should be the one to lead the state forward."I think the governor needs to emphasize, and I think he will, that if JB Pritzker's elected governor we're going to get an income tax increase and Mike Madigan's gonna have the keys back to the kingdom. So I think he will emphasize that tonight and I think that's gonna be difficult for JB Pritzker to overcome," said Pat Brady, Former Chairman, Illinois Republican Party."Voters are going to get to see a very clear contrast between JB Pritzker the democratic candidate, who's got real plans for creating jobs, investing in health care and education and Bruce Rauner who's been a failed governor for four years," said Christian Mitchell, Executive Director, Democratic Party of Illinois.Republican Sam McCann, running as the conservative party candidate and Libertarian Kash Jackson will also be part of the debate making party disunity a potential issue for Rauner."He's not even the real conservative on stage, where republicans aren't united around him, whereas we are united as a party behind JB Pritzker," Mitchell said.Both candidates have been well prepped, and Rauner, who trails in recent polls, may have more at stake, but Pritzker can't afford to stumble."You can gain a lot of ground or lose a lot of ground based on how you perform in these debates," Brady said. "You can make a big difference, if there's a big gaffe on one side or one side comes out particularly strong."The debate is the first of three before the November election. ABC7 will be hosting one on October 3 live at 6:00 P.M.