Governor JB Pritzker delivers state budget address

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker unveiled his first annual budget proposal amid an estimated $3.2 billion deficit.The Democrat addressed a joint session of the General Assembly on Wednesday with his plans for state spending in the fiscal year that begins July 1.His administration estimated this month that without action, the state could be in a $3 billion hole in the spring of 2020.House Speaker Mike Madigan blamed the crisis on the prior Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and said Pritzker's speech made clear that the governor understands the state's present challenges."House Democrats stand ready to work with Governor Pritzker and our Republican colleagues, bring all options to the table for honest negotiation, make the tough decisions, continue to stand strong and protect critical human services and quality schools, and move Illinois forward," Madigan said in a statement.Pritzker campaigned on a progressive income tax and legalizing recreational marijuana; but the graduated income tax would have to be voted on and that couldn't happen until 2020.Legalized marijuana could produce up to $1 billion in new tax revenue, but legislation has yet to be proposed and it's unclear how soon cannabis could be sold if the law is approved.