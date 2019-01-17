Governor JB Pritzker signing gun dealer licensing bill Thursday

Governor JB Pritzker will sign a new gun control bill into law on Thursday.Pritzker will sign SB 337, a bipartisan plan to combat illegal gun trafficking and require firearm dealers to be licensed by Illinois State Police instead of the state agency that regulates professions and occupations.Former Governor Bruce Rauner vetoed a similar measure last year. The Democrat-controlled legislature approved a new version, but held onto it until Pritzker was in office.The bill was approved in the aftermath of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, and the killing of Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer.Along with the licensing requirement, the bill includes provisions requiring gun dealers to store their firearms safely at all times, make copies of FOID cards or IDs and attach them to documents detailing each gun sale, open their place of business for inspection by state and local police and require the employees to undergo annual training on the law and responsible business practices.Supporters of the bill say federal regulators are stretched too thin, but opponents say the new licensing is expensive, and could force small dealers out of business.Pritzker will sign SB 337 at Ella Flagg Young Elementary School in Chicago Thursday morning. He will be joined by Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.