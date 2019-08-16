u.s. & world

Greenland says it's 'not for sale' after President Trump talks of buying territory

WASHINGTON -- Aiming to put his mark on the world map, President Donald Trump has talked to aides and allies about buying Greenland for the U.S.

A Trump ally told The Associated Press on Thursday that the Republican president had discussed the purchase but was not serious about it. And a Republican congressional aide said Trump brought up the notion of buying Greenland in conversations with lawmakers enough times to make them wonder, but they have not taken his comments seriously. Both spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Anyway, Greenland said it's not on the market.

"We have a good cooperation with USA, and we see it as an expression of greater interest in investing in our country and the possibilities we offer," the island's government said on its website. "Of course, Greenland is not for sale."



Still, it wouldn't be the first time an American leader tried to buy the world's largest island, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

In 1946, the U.S. proposed to pay Denmark $100 million to buy Greenland after flirting with the idea of swapping land in Alaska for strategic parts of the Arctic island.

Neither the White House nor Denmark commented Thursday. Trump is set to visit Denmark next month.

The story was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpeurope
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Trump has talked about buying Greenland for US, source says
U.S. & WORLD
Man and dog killed by 12-year-old girl driving car: police
Teen vaping concerns rise along with reports of lung damage
Funeral for El Paso shooting victim expecting thousands
Planes rehearsing above lakefront Friday ahead of Air and Water Show
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ISP trooper shot in Wheeling; 1 in custody
Man helped murder suspect dispose of Gary woman's body, court documents say
Man and dog killed by 12-year-old girl driving car: police
The 60: Air and Water Show Weekend
Officer jumps into car fleeing traffic stop on South Side
60 guns recovered in West Side raid
Planes rehearsing above lakefront Friday ahead of Air and Water Show
Show More
Air & Water Show: What you need to know
Trump called Durbin to discuss Blagojevich sentence, officials confirm
Family of Glenview teen allegedly killed by 'Hollywood Ripper' speaks about CA conviction
Where are Chicago pickpockets most likely to strike?
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms Friday
More TOP STORIES News