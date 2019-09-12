Politics

Greenpeace protesters climb Fred Hartman Bridge in Texas ahead of Democratic debate

BAYTOWN, Texas -- Twenty-two Greenpeace USA protesters have formed a blockade over the Fred Hartman Bridge in Baytown, Texas ahead of the third 2020 Democratic debate.

The protesters say they intend to remain secured in place for 24 hours, which they claim will prevent the transport of all oil and gas through the channel. Their actions are a call to leaders to imagine a world beyond fossil fuels and to embrace a transition to renewable energy, officials say.

Coast Guard officials say a portion of the ship channel is closed due to the activity. One inbound ship and two outbound ships are currently holding their positions.

The La Porte Police Department and Harris County Precinct 8 Constables are monitoring the scene.

