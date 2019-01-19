Groups gather in Chicago area in solidarity with Women's March

Last year, about 300,000 people attended the January 2018 Women's March in Chicago. A second march, the March to the Polls, was held in October which drew 100,000. Organizers said that holding another march on Sunday would require too much money and resources.
Women's March won't be held in Chicago
In Chicago, a smaller group gathered for a rally despite the snow at Federal Plaza. A similar event was also held in west suburban Geneva and Rockford.
Participants say they have several reasons for marching, including immigration reform and equal civil rights, as well as to call for an end to violence against women and racism.