POLITICS

Groups gather in Chicago area in solidarity with Women's March

EMBED </>More Videos

A group gathered in Federal Plaza on Saturday in solidarity with Women's Marches across the U.S.

Dozens of people gathered Saturday in Chicago and the suburbs for rallies in solidarity with the third annual Women's March in many U.S. cities, including Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles.

EMBED More News Videos

Jarring videos show a crowd of teenage boys sporting "Make America Great Again" hats as they seemingly intimidate and mock a group of Native Americans at the Indigenous Peoples March in Washington, D.C.


Last year, about 300,000 people attended the January 2018 Women's March in Chicago. A second march, the March to the Polls, was held in October which drew 100,000. Organizers said that holding another march on Sunday would require too much money and resources.

Women's March won't be held in Chicago

In Chicago, a smaller group gathered for a rally despite the snow at Federal Plaza. A similar event was also held in west suburban Geneva and Rockford.

Participants say they have several reasons for marching, including immigration reform and equal civil rights, as well as to call for an end to violence against women and racism.

EMBED More News Videos

Thousands of people participated in a Women's March in Los Angeles.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicswomenimmigrationracismChicagoLoopGeneva
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Democratic lawmakers reject Trump's latest immigration proposal
Boys in 'MAGA' hats mock indigenous elder in DC: VIDEO
Women's March signs and calls to action: PHOTOS
Governor JB Pritzker signs gun dealer licensing bill into law
More Politics
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: LIVE RADAR: Snowstorm dumps 4-9 inches; lake effect snow to bring more
Democratic lawmakers reject Trump's latest immigration proposal
Plane skids off runway at O'Hare
Boys in 'MAGA' hats mock indigenous elder in DC: VIDEO
Motorola to bring back upgraded, $1,500 'Razr' phone
My Block, My Hood, My City to offer volunteer snow removal
US pairs figure skating champion kills himself at 33
Chicago AccuWeather: Lake effect snow to bring more snow
Show More
Jason Van Dyke sentenced to 81 months in prison
66 killed in fireball at illegal Mexico pipeline tap; 85 missing
Government shutdown makes it harder to dodge robocalls
21 horses and a dog found dead on North Carolina property
More News