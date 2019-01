Groups gather in Chicago area in solidarity with Women's March

EMBED >More News Videos Jarring videos show a crowd of teenage boys sporting "Make America Great Again" hats as they seemingly intimidate and mock a group of Native Americans at the Indigenous Peoples March in Washington, D.C.

EMBED >More News Videos Thousands of people participated in a Women's March in Los Angeles.

Dozens of people gathered Saturday in Chicago and the suburbs for rallies in solidarity with the third annual Women's March in many U.S. cities, including Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles.Last year, about 300,000 people attended the January 2018 Women's March in Chicago. A second march, the March to the Polls, was held in October which drew 100,000. Organizers said that holding another march on Sunday would require too much money and resources In Chicago, a smaller group gathered for a rally despite the snow at Federal Plaza. A similar event was also held in west suburban Geneva and Rockford.Participants say they have several reasons for marching, including immigration reform and equal civil rights, as well as to call for an end to violence against women and racism.