PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from #Enough National School Walkout

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">Boston area high school students gather in St. Paul's Cathedral in Boston before a march to the Statehouse, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)</span></div>
Young people around the U.S. walked out of school to demand action on gun violence Wednesday in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged since the massacre in Florida.

More than 3,000 walkouts were planned across the country and around the world, organizers said. Students were urged to leave class at 10 a.m. local time for 17 minutes - one minute for each of those killed in the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Many students walked out with signs to get their message across. From "gUnsafe" to "Protect kids, not guns" and "#NeverAgain," these are just a few of the posters seen at demonstrations around the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsparkland school shootinggun violenceschool shootinggun controlprotestu.s. & world
Related
Videos from the #Enough walkout around the country
What you need to know about the National School Walkout
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
ESPYs honor Larry Nassar survivors, coaches killed in Parkland shooting
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
Parkland school shooting survivors participate in gun violence town hall in Naperville
Parkland school shooting survivors join St. Sabina peace march
Parkland students and more mourn Texas school shooting
More parkland school shooting
POLITICS
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Candidates in Illinois 6th District meet with Tribune editorial board
JB Pritzker, Bruce Rauner hold forums with Illinois Farm Bureau
Candidates for Illinois attorney general talk issues at agricultural forum
DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
More Politics
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
More News