2020 presidential election

Democratic debate: Kamala Harris says she can best revive black coalition

ATLANTA -- Kamala Harris called herself the Democratic presidential candidate best poised to revive the coalition of voters that sent Barack Obama to the White House.

In Wednesday night's candidate debate, Harris highlighted her ability to connect with black women in particular, saying the Democratic Party has often relied on them to win without truly focusing on their issues.

She declined an opportunity by moderators to criticize Pete Buttigieg, who has struggled to win support from minority voters. But her response was a clear suggestion that she has long built relationships with black voters.

Harris is half-black and half-Indian. She's offered policy proposals on black maternal health and achieving equal pay for black women.

Buttigieg says he understands what it's like to have his rights threatened as a gay man. He says he welcomes the opportunity to connect with black voters who don't yet know him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicskamala harrisdebatepresidential racedemocrats2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Democratic debate revives clashes over 'Medicare for All'
FACT CHECK: Claims from the Democratic debate
Democrats take jabs at Trump's foreign policy during debate
Dem debate: Biden pushes for Obamacare reform over Medicare for all
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bank robbery suspect killed in NW Side 'gun battle' ID'd; cop, teen shot recovering
Teen stabbed at CTA Belmont Station, police say
Naperville student charged with hate crime after allegedly posting racist Craigslist ad
UChicago Medical Center trauma programs again close as strike looms
Impeachment hearings: Trump directed Ukraine quid pro quo, key witness says
Challengers say Jussie Smollett, trust will be campaign issues for Kim Foxx
Gotham Greens builds new lettuce greenhouse on far South Side
Show More
Democratic debate revives clashes over 'Medicare for All'
Oak Park HS student diagnosed with whooping cough
Chicago AccuWeather: Late rain, rising temperatures overnight
Arrest warrant issued for ex-husband in Buffalo Grove double homicide
No decision for Waukegan mother, son seeking US asylum
More TOP STORIES News