Harvey officials call emergency meeting over pension payment, payroll

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) --
Officials in south suburban Harvey called an emergency meeting Monday night for police and fire department employees.

State Comptroller Susana Mendoza ordered the city to pay their police and fire pension fund. But Harvey officials worry that obligation could lead to massive layoffs.

A judge ruled Monday to allow Medonza to pay the pension fund, but city officials said there may not be enough money to continue making payroll.

"This is an unprecedented move by the state comptroller. The city will remain safe and secure despite the possibility of massive layoffs," said Harvey Mayor Eric J. Kellogg.

Employees are expected to receive their paychecks this Friday, but Harvey officials are not certain about the next payroll.
