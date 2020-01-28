Politics

Harvey police chief removed from office, but mayor says no 'scandal'

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- The mayor of south suburban Harvey there's no "scandal" surrounding the removal of Police Chief Eddie Winters.

Winters was abruptly put on administrative leave pending removal last week.

Mayor Christopher J. Clark confirmed Monday he terminated Winters' term as police chief, and appointed Rob Collins, Jr. as acting chief of police for the time being.

Clark said it's "unfortunate that Illinois law uses terms like 'removal from office'" for what he described as "a peaceful end to a relationship that was simply not a good fit."

"This is a non-story," the mayor's statement continued. "There is no scandal here."

Winters told ABC7 "there is something to see here," and called the situation unfortunate.
