Hearing to determine if Rod Blagojevich can keep law license

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A hearing in Chicago could determine whether disgraced former Governor Rod Blagojevich gets to keep his law license.

The former governor may lose his ability to practice law here in Illinois. It is unclear if Blagojevich will be at the hearing or not, but he does have the option.

Blagojevich, who regained his freedom last week, has had his license suspended since 2011.

The Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission will hold a hearing Tuesday morning in downtown Chicago seeking to have him disbarred.

The commission filed a formal complaint last year, citing Blagojevich's federal corruption conviction.

Blagojevich's team had been making plans for him to testify Tuesday from the Colorado prison he was in, but obviously things have now changed since his sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump last week and now the former governor can show up in person if he wants.

Blagojevich has not detailed his plans for the future, but in multiple interviews since his release, he has expressed a serious interest in criminal justice reform.

