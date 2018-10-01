POLITICS

Hillary Clinton campaigns for governor hopeful JB Pritzker

Hillary Clinton joined a round table discussion on leadership Monday with Pritzker, his running mate state Rep. Juliana Stratton and a group of high school women.

CHICAGO --
Hillary Clinton has campaigned for Democratic Illinois governor candidate J.B. Pritzker during a stop in Chicago.

Pritzker is trying to unseat Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, who's considered one of the most vulnerable GOP incumbents seeking re-election this fall.

Pritzker is trying to unseat Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, who's considered one of the most vulnerable GOP incumbents seeking re-election this fall.

Clinton was born and raised in Illinois. She easily carried the state in the 2016 presidential election, besting Donald Trump by almost 20 points.

Pritzker, a billionaire businessman and heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune, was a top donor to Clinton's presidential bids.

Last week Pritzker contributed $20 million to his own campaign, bringing the total he's given his campaign to over $146 million.
