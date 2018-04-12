POLITICS

Hillary Clinton encourages black women to run for office at Chicago fundraiser

EMBED </>More Videos

Hillary Clinton was the keynote speaker at the Ida B. Wells Legacy Committee Fundraising Luncheon in Chicago. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Hillary Clinton was the keynote speaker at the Ida B. Wells Legacy Committee Fundraising Luncheon in Chicago Thursday.

The audience was made up of mostly African American women.

"Black women have done more than your part to stand up for American values and to keep us moving forward," said Clinton.

Ninety-four percent of black women voters supported Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

"It is not enough to thank black women, we need to support black women," she said.

The purpose of Ida's Legacy is to get more black women beyond the voting booths and into positions of political power.

Delmarie Cobb, the founder of the political action committee, said black women often lack the resources to run for office.

"The money is just not there. We don't have the same networks that our white counterparts have," said Cobb.

Sharon Fairley recently lost in the Democratic primary for Illinois attorney general in a crowded field of men.

"Sometimes people have a hard time envisioning black women in these really important political roles. So it is a challenge," said Fairley.

Former Illinois Senator Carol Moseley Braun said black women shouldn't let the challenges keep them out of the race.

"It's very difficult but you can't be deterred by the difficulties. You have to really be focused on the opportunities and the opportunities to the larger community," Braun said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicshillary clintonAfrican AmericanswomenvotingelectionChicagoRiver North
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Candidates in Illinois 6th District meet with Tribune editorial board
JB Pritzker, Bruce Rauner hold forums with Illinois Farm Bureau
Candidates for Illinois attorney general talk issues at agricultural forum
DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
More Politics
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News