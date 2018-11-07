POLITICS

Hinsdale District 86 voters reject $166M referendum for building renovations

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) --
A $166 million bond referendum to pay for renovations of Hinsdale High School District 86 schools was rejected by voters on Tuesday.

The vote failed with a 17,461 to 14,731 vote.

The district, which includes portions of Cook and DuPage counties, was hoping to make upgrades at both Hinsdale South and Hinsdale Central, which school officials said are old buildings that need updates.

If approved, district residents would have paid an average $300 more a year on a $500,000 home.

Prior to the vote, the school district said many of the infrastructure improvements will still take place, but at a cost. Not only will they take three times longer to carry out, they will likely come at the expense of student services and more limited course offerings, school officials had said.

In a letter Wednesday to the community, Superintendent Bruce Law thanked the board of education and community members for working on the referendum.

"We continue to believe these projects are necessary to keep our schools competitive," Law said in the letter. "I have spoken with Board President Bill Carpenter and the next step is to discuss with the full board at the next meeting what to do now that District 86 voters have said no to the referendum."
