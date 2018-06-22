BORDER CRISIS

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen heckled outside her home

EMBED

For a second time this week, protesters gathered to heckle Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. This time outside her Virginia home. (Bend the Arc: Jewish Action)

For a second time this week, protesters gathered to heckle Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. This time outside her Virginia home.

The group also played audio of crying migrant children who have been separated from their parents after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Video shared on social media shows protesters chanting "shame" as Nielsen walked to her car.

Nielsen was also heckled on Tuesday while dining at a Mexican restaurant in Washington. The protesters entered MXDC Cocina Mexicana Tuesday and chanted "Shame!" and "End family separation!"

In a video posted on Facebook by Metro D.C. Democratic Socialists of America, the protesters yelled, "if kids don't eat in peace, you don't eat in peace."

Today's protest comes days after President Trump signed an executive order to end his administration's policy of separating migrant families apprehended at the border.

Bend the Arc Jewish Action shared photos of protesters holding signs with Nielsen's face on them, labeling her a "child snatcher".

Another sign read "love, not hate that's what makes America great."
