robert mueller

House Judiciary panel approves subpoenas for Robert Mueller's full report

WASHINGTON -- The House Judiciary Committee has approved subpoenas for special counsel Robert Mueller's full report on his Russia investigation.

The committee voted 24-17 to give Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., permission to issue subpoenas to the Justice Department for the final report, exhibits and any underlying evidence or materials prepared for Mueller's investigation. Nadler has not yet said if he'll send the subpoenas.

House Democrats had given Attorney General William Barr until Tuesday to produce the full report to Congress. The Justice Department ignored that deadline, with Barr telling committee chairmen last week that a redacted version of the full 300-page report would be released by mid-April, "if not sooner."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsrepublicansvladimir putinrobert muellerdepartment of justicerussiademocratsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ROBERT MUELLER
Where the investigations related to President Trump stand
Mueller report: What comes next?
Mueller report summary: No collusion between Trump, Russia
Trump: It's 'a shame' nation had to endure Mueller probe
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot elected as Chicago mayor in landslide
Chicago Election Results 2019: Candidates, races suburbs and more
3rd suspect charged in fatal shooting of CPD Officer John Rivera
Massive fire destroys Newly Weds Foods factory on NW Side
Indiana school district making sure students don't go hungry
Chicago City Council Election: Ald. O'Connor unseated; Several races too close to call
Suburban Elections: Voters elect mayors; Hinsdale bond proposition approved
Show More
Person shot multiple times near NC courthouse; 2 in custody
Woman, 19, fatally shot inside Washington Park apartment
Deputy opens fire on man who allegedly tried to run over her
Mom, baby forced to walk down interstate in rain after Lyft breakdown
Mom pries open cougar's jaws to rescue 7-year-old son
More TOP STORIES News