Politics

Registering to vote online for 2020 Illinois Primary Election

By Jalyn Henderson
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 2020 Illinois Primary Election is Tuesday, March 17.

If you're not registered, you don't have much time left. Online voter registration ends March 1.

To vote in Illinois you must:
- Be a United States Citizen
- Be at least 17 years old on or before the date of the Primary Election
- Live in your election precinct at least 30 days before Election Day
- Not be serving a prison sentence
- Not claim the right to vote anywhere else

Vote 2020: Election Information for Voting in Illinois

If you meet those qualifications, you can go to the State Board of Elections' website.

To register, you'll need:
- Valid Illinois Identification (Driver's License or State ID)
- The date that license or ID was issued
- The last four digits of your Social Security Number
- Your birthdate

If you don't have time to register before March 1, however, you'll still have another chance on Election Day.

On March 17 you'll have to go to your home precinct to vote.

To find your polling place and local ballot:

Cook County Voter Information

Will County Voter Information

Kane County Voter Information

DuPage County Voter Information

McHenry County Voter Information

Lake County (Illinois) Voter Information

Chicago Board of Elections

Before you go, remember to bring two pieces of identification, one of which must have your current address.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoloopvoter infomationspotonprimary electioncommunity journalistvotingvote 2020
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, 63, fatally struck in Schiller Park
Winter storm could bring up to 6 inches of snow, lakeshore flooding
Suspect in 2016 Sycamore, Ill. double murder arrested
Woman, 27, fatally shot inside Ravenswood Manor apartment ID'd
Villa Park woman sentenced to 90 days for teen sex abuse
Which is cheaper in Chicago: Uber, Lyft or taxi?
Paczki Day: Chicago bakeries celebrate Fat Tuesday with Polish pastries
Show More
2 charged after car stolen in Calumet Park crashes on Dan Ryan
3 local brothers win IHSA state wrestling titles at the same time
Weinstein hospitalized with chest pains ahead of jail transfer
Hearing to determine if Rod Blagojevich can keep law license
Couple gets married in hospital after cancer diagnosis
More TOP STORIES News