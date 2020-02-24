Politics

Registering to vote online for 2020 Primary Election

By Jalyn Henderson
Related topics:
politicschicagoloopvoter infomationspotonprimary electioncommunity journalistvotingvote 2020
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Up to 8 inches of snow possible from winter storm this week
Man stabbed while biking on the 606 in Logan Square: police
LA honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to new charges in alleged Chicago attack
Which is cheaper in Chicago, Uber, Lyft or taxi?
Unlimited PTO aims to encourage employees to vacation, recharge
Cook County officials urge state to extend delinquent property tax deadline
Show More
Calumet Park carjacking suspects arrested after police chase, Dan Ryan crash, 2nd carjacking
Weinstein guilty of criminal sex act, 3rd-degree rape
22 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
How to take advantage of low airfare costs this spring
Chicago's new labor office seeks to expose hidden patterns of workplace abuse
More TOP STORIES News