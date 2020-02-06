2020 presidential election

How, when to watch the next February Democratic presidential debate live stream

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- Seven Democratic candidates will gather at Saint Anselm College on Friday, Feb. 7, for the New Hampshire debate hosted by ABC, Apple News and WMUR-TV. The debate will come just days before New Hampshire's primary election.

In order to qualify, candidates needed to meet polling and fundraising thresholds. As of Feb. 6, the following candidates have qualified for the debate:

  • Joe Biden
  • Bernie Sanders
  • Elizabeth Warren
  • Pete Buttigieg
  • Amy Klobuchar
  • Andrew Yang
  • Tom Steyer


ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, David Muir and Linsey Davis and WMUR's Adam Sexto and Monica Hernandez will moderate the three-hour debate, which will begin at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT.

The debate will be televised nationally on ABC. You can watch a live stream of the debate on this station's website, on ABC News Live, on Apple News or on ABC News apps for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and other platforms. ABC News Live will also present pre-show coverage beginning an hour before the debate.



Following the ABC debate, there will be two additional Democratic debates in February -- an NBC/MSNBC/Nevada Independent debate on Feb. 19 and a CBS/Congressional Black Caucus debate on Feb. 25.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew hampshireprimary electionpresidential racedebatejoe bidenelectionu.s. & world2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Meet the Candidates in Illinois' primary election
After Iowa caucus debacle, should Illinois be first presidential test in nation?
Iowa Caucus 2020: What happened and what's next
News Fix: Adopt a pet for Valentine's Day with Coors Light
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LPHS students stage sit-in amid ongoing misconduct investigations
Chicago Weather: Several inches of snow falls across area
Man charged in shooting on CTA Blue Line train
Woman charged in stabbing of street musician on Loop Red Line platform
Man shot by police after standoff in Riverside park
Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies after acquittal
Naperville bans sale of dogs, cats from commercial breeders
Show More
Murder charge filed in detainee beating death at Cook County Jail
Chicago Auto Show: Media Preview Day
ICE agent shoots man in face during deportation fight
Chicago boxing club keeps at-risk youth off the street and in shape
Curie HS basketball coach removed after alleged altercation with student
More TOP STORIES News