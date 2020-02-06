How, when to watch the next February Democratic presidential debate live stream

In order to qualify, candidates needed to meet polling and fundraising thresholds. As of Feb. 6, the following candidates have qualified for the debate:
- Joe Biden
- Bernie Sanders
- Elizabeth Warren
- Pete Buttigieg
- Amy Klobuchar
- Andrew Yang
- Tom Steyer
ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, David Muir and Linsey Davis and WMUR's Adam Sexto and Monica Hernandez will moderate the three-hour debate, which will begin at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT.
The debate will be televised nationally on ABC. You can watch a live stream of the debate on this station's website, on ABC News Live, on Apple News or on ABC News apps for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and other platforms. ABC News Live will also present pre-show coverage beginning an hour before the debate.
Following the ABC debate, there will be two additional Democratic debates in February -- an NBC/MSNBC/Nevada Independent debate on Feb. 19 and a CBS/Congressional Black Caucus debate on Feb. 25.