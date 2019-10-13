Politics

Hunter Biden to step down from Chinese board

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2010, file photo, Vice President Joe Biden, left, with his son Hunter, right, at the Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

WASHINGTON -- Hunter Biden is stepping down from the board of directors of a Chinese-backed private equity firm.

That's according to a statement from Biden's attorney, George Mesires.

Hunter Biden's business dealings in China and Ukraine have become an issue in the 2020 presidential race with President Donald Trump and his allies pressing unproven corruption allegations against Hunter Biden and his father, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

In a statement posted on Medium and first reported by Bloomberg News, Mesires says Hunter Biden intends to resign from the board of BHR Equity Investment Fund Management Co. by Oct. 31.

The attorney says Hunter Biden pledges to avoid conflicts of interest should his father be elected president.

Hunter Biden will also continue to keep his father out of his business affairs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsjoe biden2020 presidential electioncampaign
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Marathon 2019: Brigid Kosgei shatters women's world record
Chicago Marathon 2019: 45K runners, more than 1 million spectators
Suspect in custody after 4 killed, 1 critical in Dunning apartment shooting
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, breezy with sprinkles Sunday
Ind.State trooper killed in crash while headed to help colleague
Memorial walk held to honor AJ Fruend's birthday
Simone Biles becomes world championships' most decorated gymnast
Show More
Man wanted for exposing himself to child in Garfield Park
Dad claims adopted daughter is adult who tried to kill family
10-year-old girl dies after falling off ride at New Jersey festival
Daily Herald: Faces of dyslexia
Guests tackle shooter who opened fire at church wedding ceremony
More TOP STORIES News