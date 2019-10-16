2020 presidential election

'I don't need lessons from you on courage': Pete Buttigieg, Beto O'Rourke spar on gun policy

WESTERVILLE, Ohio -- Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg exchanged sharp words over O'Rourke's proposed mandatory buyback of assault rifles.

Buttigieg last week criticized the idea as a "shiny object" that distracts from more achievable efforts such as universal background checks and banning the sale of the weapons and high-capacity magazines.

At Tuesday's Democratic presidential debate in Ohio, Buttigieg criticized O'Rourke as not having a plan for how the buyback would work.

O'Rourke said the different ideas are not mutually exclusive. He said gun violence "is a crisis and we gotta do something about it." O'Rourke says candidates should listen to victims, "not be limited by the polls, and the consultants, and the focus groups."

Buttigieg shot back, saying, "The problem isn't the polls, the problem is the policy. And I don't need lessons from you on courage, political or personal."

"Everyone on the stage is determined to get something done," Buttigieg added, "Everyone on this stage recognizes, or I thought we did, that the problem is not other Democrats that don't agree with your particular idea on how to hand this, the problem is the National Rifle Association and their enablers in Congress, and we should be united in taking the fight to them."

ABC-OTV stations contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspete buttigiegdebatebeto o'rourkedemocrats2020 presidential electionguns
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Joe Biden defends himself, son on Ukraine during Democratic debate
Hunter Biden to step down from Chinese board
Notre Dame to host 1st debate in 2020 presidential race
2 businessmen tied to Giuliani arrested on campaign charges
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU: Strike expected to begin Thursday, negotiations with CPS continue
Man charged in Cicero bowling ball attack held on $500K bond
Wisconsin 2nd-grader caught vaping at elementary school
Democrats' 4th debate focuses on Trump impeachment, health care
Van Dyke formally resigns from Chicago Police Department
It has been 10 years since the Colorado "Balloon Boy" hoax
'Serial stowaway' denied bail for bypassing security at airports
Show More
Former justice of the peace charged after Yankees fan slapped
The Big Three: Fresh Chicago leadership at major federal law enforcement agencies
Department of Homeland Security explores election security, experts testify
Chicago electric scooter pilot program ends
Video: Police rescue woman from burning car
More TOP STORIES News