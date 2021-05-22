Politics

IL Democrats release proposed new state legislative districts

Illinois Democrats release proposed new state legislative districts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Democrats have released their newest proposed legislative map for both the House and Senate.

Our news partner the Daily Herald reports the Redistricting Committee released the maps Friday night, ahead of four final public hearings on the matter.

RELATED: Illinois loses 1 seat in Congress after 2020 census, will have 17 instead of 18 in House of Representatives

Those hearing take place Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here's a look at both maps www.ilsenateredistricting.com and www.ilhousedems.com/redistricting.
