Longtime State Sen. Terry Link charged with filing false tax return

WAUKEGAN, Ill. -- Illinois State Sen. Terry Link has been charged in federal court with filing a false tax return in 2016, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.Court documents from a year ago suggested that Link, 73, cooperated with the feds against another state lawmaker, then-state Rep. Luis Arroyo, in anticipation of the false tax return charge, hoping it would lead to a reduced sentence, according to the report.Link publicly denied last fall that he was the unnamed senator in the court documents indicting Arroyo. The Vernon Hills Democrat denied it multiple times.Thursday night, Illinois Senate President Don Harmon said Link had resigned as a member of the Legislative Ethics Commission, the group that reviews ethics complaints against lawmakers and legislative employees.Prosecutors first charged Arroyo with bribery in a criminal complaint in October, revealing the unnamed state senator had been cooperating with them off and on since 2016. The feds say Arroyo tried to bribe the senator to introduce legislation that would legalize sweepstakes machines.Arroyo resigned from the House.