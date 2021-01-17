riot

Illinois mayor apologizes for saying media lied about Capitol riot

Thomasboro Mayor Tyler Evans attended Capitol protests ahead of siege
THOMASBORO, Ill. -- A central Illinois mayor who attended the Trump rally in Washington that preceded the storming of the Capitol building has apologized for accusing the media of lying about the violence in a video he posted online afterward.

Thomasboro Mayor Tyler Evans, who has faced calls to resign since he posted the video, issued a statement Thursday apologizing for his comments and condemning the violence at the Capitol. He said he made it as far as the Capitol steps and saw very little evidence of violence, and that some people told him they'd been allowed into the building.

"Before I had a full understanding of the actions of rioters who stormed the Capitol, I shared a video reflecting my experience with tens of thousands of peaceful protestors that day. As a result, my remarks were not fully informed on what happened inside the Capitol by extremists," said the mayor of the Champaign County village. "I take full responsibility for any hurt my words caused, and for that, I am sorry."

Chicago protest expected as Illinois, US brace for possible unrest leading to Inauguration Day

Evans, a Trump supporter, said he went to Washington to peacefully attend the rally and the protest march to the Capitol.

At the rally, Trump, repeated baseless claims that widespread voter fraud had cost him the election. At one point, he told attendees, "If you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore."

In his apology, Evans didn't address the calls for his resignation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsillinoisriotproteststate politicsus capitolu.s. & worldrally
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RIOT
Chicago protest expected as IL braces for possible unrest leading to inauguration
FBI warns houses of worship among possible targets leading up to Inauguration Day
Chicago protest expected as IL braces for possible unrest leading to inauguration
Purple Heart recipient among those charged in Capitol riot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL Region 5 becomes 1st to move to Tier 1 mitigations, allowing indoor dining
Chicago protest expected as IL braces for possible unrest leading to inauguration
Phil Spector, music producer and murderer, dies at 81
Push for IN minimum wage increase likely stalled again
Man crushed to death while moving file cabinet
15-year-old girl among 15 shot over weekend
Woman shot during carjacking Aurora Wendy's
Show More
Future first dog Major Biden to get virtual 'indoguration'
COVID vaccines to stimulus checks: Here's what's in Biden plan
Fend off winter blues with happy foods
Gary man leads police on hours-long chase with shots fired
Chicago Weather: Light snow/flurries Sunday
More TOP STORIES News