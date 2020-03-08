Ill. early voting slow, boost from COVID-19 fears possible

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Early voting in Illinois for the March 17 primary is off to a slow start.
But elections officials expect it to top the 520,000 early ballots cast in 2016. Two phenomena could play a role.
Former Vice President Joe Biden's dramatic comeback this past week in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination has cleared a previously crowded field.
More voters might now take early ballots to choose between Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
And the spread of COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus might prompt people to avoid polling place crowds and instead cast ballots early or by mail.
