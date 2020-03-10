Oversight group asks voters not to choose apparent Irish candidates just because Illinois primary is St. Patrick's Day

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5984704" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Want to have the most fun for St. Patrick's Day? Stay right here! Chicago ranks number one when it comes to St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

CHICAGO -- An oversight group is reminding voters to not necessarily cast votes for a judicial candidate in Illinois' primary on St. Patrick's Day just because that person has an Irish last name.The Illinois Civil Justice League, located in Elmhurst, says it's long been known that less-informed voters can mark ballots for judges based on the ethnicity a name suggests. In cities like Chicago, with large Irish-American populations, candidates with Irish names can fare better.The group released its voting recommendations this week for judicial races in the March 17 primary, including by highlighting a few candidates who it says may be trying to use their Irish names to their electoral advantage or to hurt front-runners.