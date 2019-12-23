Politics

Illinois Sen. Martin Sandoval resigns from office amid federal investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The resignation of Illinois Senator Martin Sandoval has officially been accepted by the Illinois Senate.

"Respect for my constituents and the Senate has convinced me that this action is necessary in order to proceed without distraction to the important work that needs to be accomplished for working families throughout the state of Illinois in the future," Sandoval said in his resignation letter.

RELATED: State Senator Martin Sandoval offices, home raided by FBI

His resignation is effective as of the first of the new year.

Sandoval had previously stepped down from his position Transportation Committee chairman amid a federal corruption probe. His home and office were raided by the FBI

READ: Senator Sandoval's resignation letter

Sandoval has represented the state's 11th District since 2002. His district covers the city's south and west side, and overlays a chunk of State Speaker Michael Madigan's constituency.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsspringfieldchicagoillinoisbriberyfbifraudinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 charged after SUV with 3 children inside stolen in West Ridge
Man to appear in court on gun charge after 13 shot in Englewood
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Dance program teaches social-emotional skills in Chicago schools
DNA test could confirm soon if baby is murdered mom's daughter
38 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago over holiday weekend
California grocery store clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect
Show More
Father stabbed son to death in Lakeview home, prosecutors say
Couple turned away by hotel's 'No Kankakee guests' policy files lawsuit
MSI offering free admission to Ill. residents on select days in Jan., Feb.
Man wanted for questioning in death of 49ers player's brother
Ind. conservation officials searching for person who fatally shot bald eagle
More TOP STORIES News