Illinois Sen. Martin Sandoval resigns from office amid federal investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The resignation of Illinois Senator Martin Sandoval has officially been accepted by the Illinois Senate."Respect for my constituents and the Senate has convinced me that this action is necessary in order to proceed without distraction to the important work that needs to be accomplished for working families throughout the state of Illinois in the future," Sandoval said in his resignation letter.His resignation is effective as of the first of the new year.Sandoval had previously stepped down from his position Transportation Committee chairman amid a federal corruption probe. His home and office were raided by the FBISandoval has represented the state's 11th District since 2002. His district covers the city's south and west side, and overlays a chunk of State Speaker Michael Madigan's constituency.