Ill. Treasurer Frerichs calls for allowing legal marijuana businesses to open bank accounts

Illinois State Treasurer Mike Frerichs wants to change the banking rules so legal marijuana businesses can open accounts at banks.As Illinois state lawmakers consider legalizing recreational marijuana, Treasurer Frerichs has proposed a new banking law to prohibit regulators from punishing banks that serve the legal cannabis industry.It's now mostly a cash business because most banks refuse to work with legal marijuana businesses."We have an industry that handles money hiding in the shadows because banking rules built decades ago have not kept up with changes in behavior and in law," Frerichs said.Frerichs said he is now working with the Federal Treasury and with treasurers from other states to help change federal banking laws.