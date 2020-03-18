Illinois' 3rd Congressional District: Dan Lipinski faces challenges from 3 Democrats

COUNTRYSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- Among the most closely-watched congressional contests is for the seat held by Rep. Dan Lipinski in Illinois' 3rd District, which includes part of Chicago's Southwest Side along with the southwest and western suburbs.Lipinski faced challenges by three other Democrats, who focused on the eight-term Western Springs Democrat's conservative views, including on abortion.Small-business owner Marie Newman of La Grange made a second attempt to unseat him. The others are first-time candidates Rush Darwish of Palos Hills, who runs a media production company, and Chicagoan Charles Hughes, a gas company operation mechanic.Lipinski's campaign is waiting for early votes from the city to come in before the race is called. But if Newman's lead sticks, it will mark the end of an era in the 3rd District, where the name Lipinski has represented the district for decades.Lipinski took over for his father in 2005, but the district has changed since then with certain city precincts becoming less white and more Latino. He is one of the most conservative democrats in Congress and one of only three who is pro-life.Newman is a progressive Democrat who believes in Medicare for all and wants to repeal President Donald Trump's tax cut. She has racked up endorsements from Illinois Democrats, including Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot."I am so deeply appreciative of everything that you have done," Newman told supporters on Facebook Tuesday night. "I have felt lifted up every second of every day."The Republicans are real estate agent Catherine O'Shea of Oak Lawn, Will County board member Mike Fricilone, and Arthur Jones, a Holocaust denier who won the party nomination two years ago. However, the Illinois Republican Party has been working against him.