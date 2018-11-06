Illinois' 6th Congressional District: Casten seeks to unseat six-term congressman Roskam

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4634130" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Republican congressmen in four Illinois districts are fighting to keep their seats as Democrats' effort to take control of the House reaches new battlegrounds, including areas the

Republican congressmen in four Illinois districts are fighting to keep their seats as Democrats' effort to take control of the House reaches new battlegrounds, including areas the GOP has held for decades.Invigorated Democrats, motivated largely by opposition to President Donald Trump, have talked for months about a "blue wave" that could flip the 23 seats the party needs to claim the House. They're looking to Illinois to help them get there, and say people are registering their displeasure not just by voting, but by knocking on doors and calling voters."Democratic candidates across Illinois are benefiting from this surge in enthusiasm, and have tremendous grassroots support to help them deliver their message and get voters to the polls," said Sean Savett, a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesman.The party in the White House typically loses seats in the first midterm after a presidential election, but Republicans say they're not ceding ground. The Republican National Committee is spending $275 million in races across the U.S. this cycle, and has made more than 600,000 voter contacts in Illinois. Trump was in southern Illinois Saturday to campaign with two-term Rep. Mike Bost."We are doing everything that we can do defy history," said RNC spokeswoman Ellie Hockenbury.Illinois' 6th Congressional District is one of the main battlegrounds. Republican incumbent Peter Roskam, of Wheaton, faces challenger Sean Casten, a Democrat from Downers Grove.The district covers Chicago's west and northwest suburbs.Democrats pinned Illinois' 6th District - long a safe GOP seat - as a top 2018 target after voters there backed Hillary Clinton over Trump by seven percentage points in 2016.Casten, a scientist and businessman who's never held public office, has argued Roskam is too conservative for the increasingly diverse district. He's hit the six-term congressman on issues like abortion rights, which Roskam has a long record of opposing, and attacked his ties to Trump.Roskam says it's Casten who's too extreme, and has criticized him for name calling and "mean tweets." Roskam has touted his role as an architect of the GOP tax bill, which he says means a $1 billion tax cut for the district, and warned that Casten wants to hike taxes.