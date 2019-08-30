Illinois awards 1st licenses to sell recreational marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois has awarded its first licenses to businesses that will be allowed to sell recreational marijuana when it becomes legal in the state next year.The Chicago Sun-Times reports regulators announced Thursday the five medical marijuana dispensaries where residents will be able to buy small amounts of the drug starting Jan. 1.Three locations are in Chicago's suburbs: 3C Compassionate Care Centers in Joliet and Naperville and The Clinic Mundelein. The others are in central and southern Illinois: The Clinic Effingham and Saveo Health and Wellness in Canton.The new law will allow Illinois residents to have up to 30 grams (1.05 ounces) of cannabis flower and up to 5 grams (0.17 ounces) of cannabis concentrate.The state is expected to award dozens more licenses in the coming weeks.