Coronavirus Illinois: COVID-19 cases top 105K with over 4K deaths; Bars, restaurants can reopen outdoor dining on May 29 in Phase 3 of reopening, Pritzker says

EMBED >More News Videos Gov. Pritzker defended his decision to keep the suburbs lumped in with Chicago Thursday, saying he has no plans to change the four regions in his reopening plan.

READ: GOV. PRITZKER'S UPDATES TO PHASE 3 OF 'RESTORE ILLINOIS' PLAN

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All of Illinois remains on track to move into Phase 3 of Governor JB Pritzker's updated Restore Illinois plan one week from today.lllinois health officials announced 110 additional deaths and 2,758 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. That brings the statewide total to 105,444, including 4,715 deaths.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,113 specimens for a total of 697,133. The state reported its seven-day rolling positivity rate dropped a percentage point on Friday to 13%.But as Chicago's suburbs and the state are moving ahead with the Phase 3 reopening plan expected to take effect next week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Chicago is not quite ready Gov. Pritzker defended his decision to keep the suburbs lumped in with Chicago Thursday, saying he has no plans to change the four regions in his reopening plan.He side-stepped a question about whether Chicago's delayed reopening of outdoor dining supports the argument of some suburban mayors that they should be separate from Chicago in the reopening plan. The governor said all municipalities have discretion to impose tighter restrictions."We've tried to provide a baseline to protect people in various communities, in different cities and counties. They can do something that's more stringent and decide not to allow certain activities because maybe they're a hotspot," Gov. Pritzker.He also said he's not second guessing Mayor Lightfoot's decision not to allow restaurants to do outdoor seating as early as May 29."Well the decision by a municipality like Chicago to not have outdoor seating is completely up to them as I've said all along," Pritzker said.Meanwhile, a new drive-through testing site in northwest suburban Rolling Meadows is set to open Friday. But with hospital admissions and other critical metrics heading in the right direction, and all four regions of the state set to move to Phase 3 at the end of next week, officials are urging caution."Let's take it slowly," Illinois Dept. of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. "As we go into Phase 3, as we continue to learn about the virus, we want to move towards continuing the reopening, but we need to do it in a smart way and in a safe way, and that means following the science."Yet another devastating jobs report was released Thursday with nearly 73,000 unemployment claims filed last week in Illinois. That brings the total since March 1 to 1.2 million, or 12 times the figure from the same time last year. Gov. Pritzker said more federal help may be needed."When you think about the amount of time that it looks like that the economists - not me, but the economists - are saying that it might take us to get back to normal, I'm concerned that the typical number of weeks that are allowed may not be enough," Pritzker said.And in Springfield, Downstate Republican State Rep. Darren Bailey returned to the House floor wearing a mask Thursday as required under the new safety rules. He was removed Thursday after refusing to wear a mask."The Republicans have no excused absences today and I would like to welcome back my seat-mate Representative Bailey," said State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield.Gov. Pritzker is also closely monitoring legislative action in Springfield. House and Senate committees debated a bill to expand vote by mail for the November election, but Republicans raised concerns."We've tripled the possibility of voter fraud," Republican State Sen. Jim Oberweis said. "I realize you don't want that, I don't want that, but I'm concerned that this does not help prevent voter fraud in fact it makes it easier.""Republicans generally speaking have been in favor of suppressing the vote, all across the nation they think it's bad for them when more people vote," Pritzker said.As lawmakers continue work on a budget, Gov. Pritzker raised the stakes as he and other governors battle for federal assistance that some Republicans have characterized as "Blue State bailouts.""This state and states all across the nation will end up laying off firefighters and police officers and nurses," Pritzker said.Gov. Pritzker also said he is concerned there could be a surge in COVID-19 cases in the fall, so they are staying prepared.