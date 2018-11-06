ELECTION 2018

Illinois governor candidates make last-minute push on Election Day

Governor Bruce Rauner and Democratic challenger J.B. Pritzker were out on Election Day making last-minute pitches to voters heading to the polls.


CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's Election Day in Illinois. Of course, the big race here is the governor's contest, between incumbent Republican Bruce Rauner and Democratic challenger J.B. Pritzker.

Tuesday morning, Governor Rauner and his wife voted in north suburban Winnetka. His campaign message paints the election as an opportunity to stand up against corruption and fight against more taxes.
"I'd like to build on the success that we've had in our first term for education funding, want to expand that. For job growth, we've had great success growing the economy. We want to get even more jobs," Rauner said. "We'd like to bring down our property taxes by getting the mandates off in Springfield and free up our schools districts and communities to run themselves as they see fit. Very importantly, I hope that we can finally get term limits on our elected officials in my second term."

Pritzker shook the hands of commuters Tuesday morning at the CTA Orange Line station at 49th Street and Western Avenue. Pritzker said this election is about healthcare and getting big things done for Illinois.
"This campaign is all about the kitchen table issues, standing up for working families across the state of Illinois, making sure we are reducing gun violence, addressing issues of access to healthcare and making college more affordable," Pritzker said.

One thing is clear. Both sides are encouraging people to get out and vote Tuesday. The governor's race is the most expensive in Illinois history, with close to $300 million raised for the race.
