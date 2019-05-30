Politics

Illinois House could vote to legalize marijuana

By
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois Senate passed a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana Wednesday.

Now all eyes are on the House to see if or when the bill becomes a law.

The bill would legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older, and allow them to possess up to 30 grams without penalization.

The bill also includes some criminal justice reforms that would automatically expunge the records of those who have been convicted of low-level marijuana possession charges.

One of the modifications that came out of the Senate vote Wednesday night would limit the ability for people to grow in their homes.

That would only be permitted to people who have a medical marijuana prescription.

It's not clear whether the House will make a decision before the judicial session ends on Friday



If signed into law, legal marijuana expected to generate tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue. Governor JB Pritzker said during his campaign that he would sign the bill.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsspringfieldmarijuanaillinois budgetgeneral assembly
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Albert Almora Jr.'s foul ball strikes child at Cubs game in Houston
No bail for 2 charged in young mother's West Side murder
New Lenox soldier surprises daughter with new bike
'Kai the Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker' gets 57 years in NJ murder
Search intensifies for missing Connecticut mother of 5
Chicago police could release Jussie Smollett records Thursday
VIDEO: U.S. Marine surprises sister for graduation
Show More
Yearbook photo shows middle school students holding up 'white power' sign
Partygoers walk off with clothes, furniture from Airbnb rental
VIDEO: Wis. beauty store robbers seen macing employee
Cubs' Almora visibly distraught as he opens up about child hit
Body found believed to be missing Utah girl
More TOP STORIES News