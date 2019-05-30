Illinois House could vote to legalize marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois Senate passed a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana Wednesday.Now all eyes are on the House to see if or when the bill becomes a law.The bill would legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older, and allow them to possess up to 30 grams without penalization.The bill also includes some criminal justice reforms that would automatically expunge the records of those who have been convicted of low-level marijuana possession charges.One of the modifications that came out of the Senate vote Wednesday night would limit the ability for people to grow in their homes.That would only be permitted to people who have a medical marijuana prescription.It's not clear whether the House will make a decision before the judicial session ends on FridayIf signed into law, legal marijuana expected to generate tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue. Governor JB Pritzker said during his campaign that he would sign the bill.