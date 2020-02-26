I-Team

Illinois House approves legislation to ban red-light cameras in certain villages, municipalities

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois lawmakers are taking action to potentially ban red-light cameras in many cities and suburbs.

A House bill that would prohibit what are known as "non-home rule" towns from enacting or enforcing red-light cameras overwhelmingly passed on Wednesday afternoon.

The legislation would affect mostly villages or municipalities with under 25,000 residents, which includes about 45 towns across Illinois.

RELATED: Rosemont red light camera rakes in millions of dollars; some drivers say it's a trap

The bill to ban cameras now moves to the state Senate for its consideration.

ABC7 Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles and the I-Team have been reporting our red-light camera concerns and alleged camera traps in the city and suburbs since 2017.

RELATED: Sandoval fallout: Illinois politicians bailing on contributions from red light camera company

For more information about the bill, visit the Illinois General Assembly's website.
