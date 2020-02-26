CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois lawmakers are taking action to potentially ban red-light cameras in many cities and suburbs.
A House bill that would prohibit what are known as "non-home rule" towns from enacting or enforcing red-light cameras overwhelmingly passed on Wednesday afternoon.
The legislation would affect mostly villages or municipalities with under 25,000 residents, which includes about 45 towns across Illinois.
RELATED: Rosemont red light camera rakes in millions of dollars; some drivers say it's a trap
The bill to ban cameras now moves to the state Senate for its consideration.
ABC7 Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles and the I-Team have been reporting our red-light camera concerns and alleged camera traps in the city and suburbs since 2017.
RELATED: Sandoval fallout: Illinois politicians bailing on contributions from red light camera company
For more information about the bill, visit the Illinois General Assembly's website.
Illinois House approves legislation to ban red-light cameras in certain villages, municipalities
I-TEAM
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News