Illinois joins multi-state lawsuit over new food stamp rules

CHICAGO -- Illinois is joining a multi-state lawsuit over proposed Trump administration rules on food stamps that could cause hundreds of thousands of Americans to lose their benefits.The Trump administration announced in December the tightening of work requirements for those who receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.The rule is expected to go into effect in April. It will limit states from exempting work-eligible adults from having to maintain steady employment to receive benefits.Under current rules, work-eligible able-bodied adults without dependents and between the ages of 18 and 49 can currently receive only three months of SNAP benefits in a three-year period if they don't meet the 20-hour work requirement. But states with high unemployment rates or a demonstrable lack of sufficient jobs can waive those time limits.Illinois could be among the hardest-hit states. Roughly 688,000 SNAP recipients nationwide will lose the benefits, including between 90,000-140,000 in Illinois and about 50,000 in Cook County. Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office announced Illinois role in the lawsuit Thursday.