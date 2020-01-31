food stamps

Illinois joins multi-state lawsuit over new food stamp rules

CHICAGO -- Illinois is joining a multi-state lawsuit over proposed Trump administration rules on food stamps that could cause hundreds of thousands of Americans to lose their benefits.

The Trump administration announced in December the tightening of work requirements for those who receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.

RELATED: Trump administration tightens food stamp work requirements

The rule is expected to go into effect in April. It will limit states from exempting work-eligible adults from having to maintain steady employment to receive benefits.

Under current rules, work-eligible able-bodied adults without dependents and between the ages of 18 and 49 can currently receive only three months of SNAP benefits in a three-year period if they don't meet the 20-hour work requirement. But states with high unemployment rates or a demonstrable lack of sufficient jobs can waive those time limits.

RELATED: Illinois lawmakers, Chicago leaders protest Trump administration's cuts to food stamp program

Illinois could be among the hardest-hit states. Roughly 688,000 SNAP recipients nationwide will lose the benefits, including between 90,000-140,000 in Illinois and about 50,000 in Cook County. Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office announced Illinois role in the lawsuit Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoillinoisfood stampsprotestpoliticspresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD STAMPS
Illinois lawmakers protest Trump administration's new food stamps rule
New food stamp rule could affect up to 140K in Illinois
Texas could ban food stamp recipients from buying junk food
Test program would let food stamp recipients buy food online
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged after CPD sergeant who witnessed fatal shooting shot in wrist, police say
Coronavirus spreads from Chicago woman to husband in first human-to-human transmission in US
LIVE Trump impeachment trial: Key GOP senator says no to witnesses
Trump to sign order aimed to combat human trafficking
Maternal mortality rate remains high in Illinois, data shows
Warmer winter leads to less ice cover on Lake Michigan
Robber using dating app to lure victims in Loop, Streeterville, police say
Show More
US airlines suspend China flights amid coronavirus concerns
Vigil honors Alyssa Altobelli, 14-year-old killed in crash with Kobe
1 killed, 1 injured in Tri-State Tollway crash in Libertyville
Former vape user speaks out after double lung transplant at age 17
Visitation to be held for trooper killed in cigar lounge shooting
More TOP STORIES News