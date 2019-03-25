Illinois lawmakers react after Muller report sent to congress

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For months President Trump has tried to discredit the Mueller investigation, calling it a "witch hunt" and insisting he had done nothing improper.Now however, he is hailing the report as vindication.While the President may be satisfied, some Illinois Democrats said they still have questions.According to the Attorney General, the report does not conclude the President committed a crime, but it also does not exonerate him.Illinois Democrats insist they want to see the full report."I don't understand why they're holding back the report. What's in they don't want us to see," U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat that represents the 8th District."Attorney General Barr has the authority to make the full Mueller findings public with minimal redactions. He must do so as quickly as possible. The 'summary' document he provided [Sunday] creates more questions than it answers," Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) said in a statement."It's time for the transparency the American people demand," U.S. Representative Bobby Rush's (D-IL 1st District) office said in a statement.Many Republicans however, including the President, said the release of the report should close the book on the investigation."It is now time for the Democrats and the country to move on. The American people want us to focus our energy on important legislative issues," Congressman Darin LaHood (R-IL. 18th District) said in a statement.Some congressional Democrats said it is their duty to investigate and to look at the evidence in the Mueller report.North Side Congressman Mike Quigley (D-IL. 5th District) argued the burden of proof in Congress is lower and he believes the house will find wrongdoing."The president has obstructed justice in this from the first day. So more than two years now," Quigley said."In my opinion, today is the best day, with respect to the Mueller report, that the President will have for a long time. I would recommend to him and the Republicans to refrain from breaking out or even buying the champagne yet," Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky25 Russian intelligence operatives and experts in social media were charged in connection with the case last year. To date no Americans have been charged with conspiring with the Russian campaign.