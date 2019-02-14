POLITICS

Illinois minimum wage bill raising hourly rate to $15 passes House

RAW VIDEO: The Illinois House votes to pass a senate bill to raise the state's minimum wage to $15 over 5 years.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --
The Illinois House voted Thursday to pass a bill to raise the state's minimum wage to $15 over the next five years.

The proposal increases the current $8.25-an-hour base wage by $1 on Jan. 1. After a 75-cent jump July 1, 2020, it would increase $1 each Jan. 1 until 2025. The Senate approved the plan last week . The House Labor and Commerce Committee voted 19-10 along party lines Wednesday to advance it to the House floor.

Rep. Will Guzzardi is the sponsor. The Chicago Democrat says people making $8.25 an hour are "being kept in poverty."

The Democratic-controlled Senate passed the bill on a largely party-line vote last week.

Republicans complained the cost to employers will be too high and Illinois will lose jobs. And they say state government will pay a steep price to absorb the cost taxpayer-financed institutions and those funded by Medicaid will have to pay.

But Governor JB Pritzker said it is something the state needs to do to help working families.

"Working families have not gotten a raise in Illinois since July of 2010. Nine years. And that raise was 25 cents," Pritzker said, joined by a group of lawmakers in Springfield.

WATCH: Gov. JB Pritzker speaks on Senate passage of minimum wage bill
EMBED More News Videos

The Illinois Senate approved increasing the state's minimum wage to $15 over six years.



Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, who also sponsored the bill, agreed, saying she's surprised to hear GOP lawmakers say they don't want to help the working poor get off of public assistance rolls.

"Here's an opportunity for us to let those hard-working people know that we hear them, we see them, we believe in them, and we're gonna do the best that we can to make sure they have the economic stability that they need," Lightford said.

Gov. Pritzker is expected to sign the bill into law shortly.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
