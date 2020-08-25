RNC 2020: Illinois Republicans optimistic about election as convention kicks off

LIVE COVERAGE | Republican National Convention kicks off in Charlotte

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Republican National Convention kicked off in Charlotte Monday, and Illinois Republicans were in attendance as President Trump showed up in person to officially receive the party's nomination to be on the ballot this November.Unlike their Democratic counterparts, Republican delegates are gathering at the convention site, although the event still has a much different feel.The RNC kicked off with just 336 delegates gathered in Charlotte as they formally nominated the president. Those who are there and back home said they are feeling optimistic about November."I proudly cast 67 votes for the President and the next President of the United States, Donald J. Trump," said Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider.The president energized the room, impressing the two Illinois delegates in attendance."His speech might have been three or four pages long, but I think we got about a 30-page version of it because he talks from the heart," said Richard Porter, a Republican National Committeeman."This convention is going to be one of optimism one of leading the American people the one of them greatness of America, the American people," said Demetra Demonte, a Republican National Committeewoman.Demonte had to cancel her trip to Charlotte after being exposed to someone with COVID-19 two and a half weeks ago.She did not contract the virus and has just been invited by the President to attend his acceptance speech in Washington Thursday. She believes his pre-COVID record on the economy, and his push for law and order will make him an appealing candidate for suburban women."Donald Trump is a man of action," she said. "He is a man who says what he will do and he does what he says he is going to do."Republicans downplayed concerns about the president's response to the pandemic hurting him in November."Well I think if you look at the facts and you don't listen to the some of the rhetoric that you're hearing, and you understand that the president protected us early on in denying people access to this country from China," Schneider said.The Republican National Convention's theme Monday night is "Land of Promise."Speakers are expected to talk about the president's accomplishments during the past three and a half years as they help make the case for his reelection.Charlie Kirk, the president of the pro-Trump organization Turning Point USA, called the president "the bodyguard of Western civilization."