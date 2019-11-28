Politics

Illinois Sen. Martin Sandoval resigns from office while under investigation for possible bribery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- An Illinois state senator under federal investigation for fraud has resigned his office.

In a Wednesday letter to the Secretary of the Senate, Chicago Democrat Martin A. Sandoval said his resignation will be effective Jan. 1.

FBI agents raided Sandoval's Springfield and Chicago offices and home earlier this year seeking data on concrete and construction businesses, bribery or theft of federal funds.

RELATED: State Senator Martin Sandoval offices, home raided by FBI

After the Sept. 24 raid, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and others demanded Sandoval step down as chairman of the Transportation Committee. Pritzker expressed concern about the integrity of his $41.5 billion state construction program, in which Sandoval took a leading role last spring.

Sandoval has represented the 11th District since 2003. In his letter, Sandoval said his respect for his constituents and the Senate convinced him that his resignation was necessary.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsspringfieldchicagoillinoisbriberyfbifraudinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: High winds create hazardous holiday travel conditions
Prosecutors say lies by deputy court clerk kept Dorothy Brown from being charged
Rev. Clay Evans, Chicago pastor and civil rights leader, dead at 94
Man charged in murder of missing South Side woman denied bail
Taxi driver crashes after being robbed near Streeterville
CPS teacher absences spike on first strike make-up day
River North bar ordered to preserve evidence in alleged sex assault case
Show More
Chef gives away 1,000 turkeys in West Humboldt Park
How to cook turkey: Recipes, cooking times
Debris falls on 2 cars in Loop, driver injured
Man charged in UIC student's murder 'was angry that he was being ignored': Prosecutors
Remains confirmed as UFC fighters' stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard
More TOP STORIES News